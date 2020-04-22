Trump not happy over Harvard receiving millions in coronavirus aid, wants it back

United States President Donald Trump has insisted that Harvard, the world's wealthiest university, pay back millions it received under a massive government stimulus package meant to cushion the economy from the coronavirus pandemic.

"Harvard, you pay that money back. I want Harvard to pay the money back, okay? And if they don't do that, then we'll do something else," Trump said at his daily briefing on the pandemic on Tuesday.

"I don't like it at all. This is meant for workers. This isn't meant for one of the richest institutions ... In the world," the president continued.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based university, to this end, tweeted it was allocated USD 8.6 million as part of the historic USD 2.2 trillion package passed last month to stimulate the collapsing US economy.

(1/5) Harvard did not apply for, nor has it received any funds through the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) for small businesses. Reports saying otherwise are inaccurate. — Harvard University (@Harvard) April 21, 2020 ×

(3/5) Like most colleges and universities, Harvard has been allocated funds as part of the CARES Act Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund. — Harvard University (@Harvard) April 21, 2020 ×

(5/5) This financial assistance will be on top of the support the University has already provided to students – including assistance with travel, providing direct aid for living expenses to those with need, and supporting students’ transition to online education. — Harvard University (@Harvard) April 21, 2020 ×

It said 100 per cent of the funds would be given to students "facing urgent financial needs due to the COVID-19 pandemic", and stressed that the money did not fall under the Paycheck Protection Programme for small business relief.

The Department of Education was to receive USD 30.8 billion to support schools and universities, which are closed across the country, under the stimulus package.

The Harvard Crimson reported on Tuesday that the university's endowment, the largest of any in the world, was last valued in 2019 at USD 40.9 billion -- though it cited administrators as saying that may have declined to the "mid 30-billion range" as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

