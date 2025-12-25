/Trump's Christmas eve call with children: 'Bad Santa' infiltration and pro-coal talk

US President Donald Trump, on Christmas Eve, answered calls from children while vacationing in his home, asking what they were expecting for Christmas. First lady Melania Trump also joined in the calls. This was part of the 70-year-old tradition of NORAD Santa-tracking, a community outreach programme that relies on volunteers to simulate the tracking of a Santa sleigh and delivering presents.

During one call with a 10-year-old asked about tracking the movements of Santa. Trump responded that they track Santa all over the world. They want to make sure that Santa is a good person.

"We want to make sure that he's not infiltrated, that we're not infiltrating into our country a bad Santa. But we found out that Santa is good, Santa loves you, Santa loves Oklahoma, as I do. You know, Oklahoma was very good to me in the election, so I love Oklahoma. Don't ever leave Oklahoma, OK?" said Trump.

In another call with an 8-year-old from Kansas told her she doesn't want Santa to get her coal as a present. The US President Donald Trump, who is a climate change denier, pushed a lot of mining projects, and cancelled leases for offshore wind projects, said, “You mean clean, beautiful coal.” But soon he backtracked, apologised and said “had to do that.”

"Coal is clean and beautiful, please remember that at all costs. But you don't want clean, beautiful coal, right?" said Trump

The child replied no.