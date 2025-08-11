/Trump moves Obama, Bush portraits to 'less prominent position' in White House, netizens call US Prez 'insecure'

Former US president Barack Obama's official portrait has been moved to a comparatively lesser prominent position in the White House, highlighting the ever-lasting rift between Obama and the current president Donald Trump. The portrait of George W Bush and and his father George H.W. Bush has also been moved to a less prominent position.

Earlier, Obama's portrait was placed at the White House entryway. But now his portrait along with George W Bush and George H.W. Bush will be kept on top of a restricted staircase that is rarely seen by visitors touring the White House each day, reported CNN.

Reportedly, Trump is directly involved with almost everything that has do with the aesthetics of the White House, whether big or small.

The chief stairway where the portraits are kept connects the State Floor and Second Floor of the White House restricted to members of the First Family, Secret Service agents, and some White House and executive residence staff, reported CNN.

According to White House protocol and precedent the portraits of most recent presidents should be prominently placed - at the entrance of the executive mansion – for guests and visitors to see during their visits.

Notably, this is not the first time the Obama portrait has been moved to some other location in the White House. In April, the portrait was moved across the grand foyer of the White House for Trump portrait from when he survived the assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania during election campaigning.

Netizens slam move

The move has been slammed by netizens who have called Trump "insecure". Reacting to the news, one X user wrote, “Trump is one of the most insecure presidents in history.”