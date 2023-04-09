Trump might be in danger from Pence's testimony, claims former federal prosecutor

Donald Trump is in serious trouble from his former vice president Mike Pence's testimony in the Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation, claims ex-federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner.

Earlier this week, Pence said he will not appeal the judge's order compelling him to testify in the DOJ's investigation into whether the former president attempted to overturn the 2020 election results or not.

"Mike Pence has some sharply incriminating information that comes directly from the mouth of Donald Trump," Kirschner was quoted as saying by Newsweek.

"That's going to be direct evidence, not circumstantial evidence because Donald Trump waged a relentless pressure campaign to do - let's call it what it is to violate the law. The Electoral Count Act."

He added that Pence's not appealing could be a 'real danger zone for Donald Trump'.

As Kirschner made the tall claims, Trump's spokespersons dubbed him a conspiracy theorist saying, "Glenn is a notorious trafficker of wild conspiracy theories and dubious legal analysis. I would expect nothing more from a clout-chasing MSNBC contributor who has been shunned by the legal community at large."

While Kirschner's version would only be tested after Pence's testimony, there have been signs that the former Trump ally may open up a front in the court.

Pence criticises Trump

Last month, at a public function, Pence harshly criticised Trump for his role in the riots and said history will hold the former president accountable for being wrong.

“President Trump was wrong,” said Pence. “I had no right to overturn the election. And his reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day, and I know history will hold Donald Trump accountable.”

Pence previously told the congressional committee that investigated the riots that Trump pressured him to overturn his 2020 election defeat despite being repeatedly told it was illegal to do so. After the refusal, some rioters, who entered the US Capitol corridors chanted that they wanted to ‘hang Mike Pence’.

The DOJ is currently investigating the Capitol Riots as well as Trump's team and its alleged attempt to install fake electors to the Electoral College.

Jack Smith was appointed as the special counsel to investigate the politically sensitive case last year in November. It was the second time in five years that DOJ had appointed a special counsel to probe Trump’s conduct.

Following the appointment, Trump released a statement and maintained his innocence saying he had done nothing wrong.

"These people are corrupt and they go behind honest and innocent people in the guise of legitimacy. I have given million and million of pages and they got nothing. Document row is a total hoax. I have done all the proper things. It's a political witch hunt."

(With inputs from agencies)