Trump may face another indictment over possible mishandling of classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago

Donald Trump may be headed for another indictment as the US Justice Department informed the former US president's legal team that a federal probe is investigating the real estate tycoon-turned-politician's alleged role in possible mishandling of classified US government documents. Trump is accused of retaining classified US documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida after leaving the office in January 2021.

An investigation into the retention of classified documents found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort is being led by Jack Smith, a former war crime prosecutor at the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

According to a report in CNN, Donald Trump's legal team met the officials from the US Department of Justice earlier this week. While Trump's legal team accused prosecutors of unspecified misconduct, they were informed that the former president is a target in the federal probe into alleged mishandling of classified documents. Donald Trump's next possible indictment: What is Trump saying? Donald Trump reportedly told Maggie Haberman of New York Times that he has not been told by any section of the Biden administration that he would be indicted. "Trump tells me minutes ago he has NOT been told he's getting indicted, when contacted. 'It's not true', he said, adding again he hasn't done anything wrong," Haberman, author of 'Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America', wrote on Twitter.

Trump himself took to his own social media platform Truth Social to claim he has done nothing wrong and repeated his accusations of weaponisation of Department of Justice and the FBI against him.

"No one had told me I'm being indicted, and I shouldn't be because I've done NOTHING wrong, but I have assumed for years that I am a target of the weaponised DOH & FBI...," Trump wrote, while furthering his argument of election interference, deemed false by multiple judicial authorities in the United States since he was succeeded by Joe Biden in the White House in January 2021. Donald Trump's next possible indictment: The Republican reaction Trump-Pence made more noise in 2016 than the Biden-Harris campaign did in 2020.

Asked about Trump being informed he’s a target in a federal investigation, former Vice President Mike Pence – who launched a 2024 bid challenging his former boss on Wednesday – said he does not want to see Trump indicted.

"This kind of action by the Department of Justice, I think, would only fuel further division in the country," Pence told CNN, adding that another Trump indictment "would also send a terrible message to the wider world."

