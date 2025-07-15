'Never seen anything like the trophy': Trump kept the Club World Cup trophy for himself, Chelsea gets a replica

Trump reportedly kept the FIFA Club World Cup Trophy at the Oval Office, while Chelsea had to make do with a replica. According to the sports magazine Athletic, FIFA President Gianni Infantinoset aside a winner’s medal for Trump and handed it to him after the ceremony. England's Chelsea became the winner after thrashing UEFA Champions League holder Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Following Chelsea's victory, Trump was requested to present the trophy to the winning squad. However, following the distribution of the trophy, Trump surprisingly joined in for the celebration on the podium with the team. The players seemed visibly baffled.

While speaking to the sports broadcaster DAZN, Trump said, FIFA President Gianni Infantino has given the trophy to him, and he could hold onto it 'forever'.

"They said, 'Could you hold this trophy for a little while?' We put it in the Oval Office,' and then I said, 'When are you going to pick up the trophy?' He says, 'We're never going to pick it up. You can have it forever in the Oval Office. We're making a new one."

“And they actually made a new one (for the winner), so that was quite exciting, but right now (the original) is in the Oval,” said Trump.

The $230,000 worth FIFA trophy, crafted in collaboration with Tiffany & Co, features three outer rings and a 24-carat gold-plated coating.

In a press conference in March during the visit of Infantino, Trump said he had "never seen anything like" the trophy. Then he said it would stay in the Oval Office.

"If you like it, Mr President, it can stay here, just on the 13th of July, you should take it with me to the stadium to give it to the winners, they can take a picture with it, then we can bring it back here," Infantino appeared to joke.

The presentation was an occasion of social awkwardness for Chelsea players, special Chelsea star boy and man-of-the-match Cole Palmer, who looked bewildered as Trump remained on the stage for the Trophy lifting of the squad. Cole Palmer was also awarded the Player of the Tournament, and he received the Golden Ball.