/Trump is 'very disappointed in Putin', may reduce 50-day ultimatum for ceasefire with Ukraine

US President Donald Trump on Monday (July 28) threatened to reduce the 50-day deadline given to Russian President Vladimir Putin to reach a ceasefire deal with Ukraine. "I've spoken to President Putin a lot, I've gotten along with him very well," Trump said while adding that Putin "goes out and starts launching rockets into some city, like Kyiv, and kills a lot of people in a nursing home or whatever, you have bodies lying all over the street".

The American president said he was "very disappointed" by his Russian counterpart. "I'm going to reduce that 50 days that I gave him to a lesser number, because I think I already know the answer to what's going to happen," Trump said. This came after Russia and Ukraine met on July 23 in Istanbul for a third round of peace talks. The previous two rounds did not yield the desired results.

Reacting to Trump's statement, Ukraine praised him as the Ukrainian presidential aide Andriy Yermak said on social media, "Thanks to President Trump for standing firm and delivering a clear message of peace through strength." "When America leads with strength, others think twice," the statement added.

A ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war?

The American president also talked about the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in Gaza and said that the Palestinian militant group was unlikely to release the remaining 20 Israeli hostages. "That's like their shield," Trump said.

He further said that a ceasefire might be possible in the war. He said he has told the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to approach the ongoing conflict in a "different way."

Moreover, the US president continued crediting himself for the ceasefire negotiation in previous wars - like the India-Pakistan conflict, as he said if he was not around, there would be "six major wars going on."

‘Those children look very hungry’

Trump, who was in Scotland for a trade deal with the EU, met the British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on July 28. When he was asked if he agreed with Netanyahu's claim that there was no starvation in Gaza, Trump said, “I mean, based on television, I would say not particularly because those children look very hungry.”