/Trump invited Dalai Lama to White House, says top Tibetan politician Dr Lobsang Sangay

Top Tibetan politician Lobsang Sangay has said that US President Donald Trump, during his first term, invited His Holiness Dalai Lama to the White House. He had invited the Tibetan spiritual leader in a letter sent in 2020 on the occasion of his birthday. Dr Lobsang Sangay was the President (Sikyong) of the Tibetan government in exile (Central Tibetan Administration) from 2012 to 2021, and the first president of the Tibetan community in exile.

Speaking to WION's Sidhant Sibal, he said, “On the 85th birthday of His Holiness Dalai Lama, President Trump wrote to the Dalai Lama, wishing him a happy birthday and inviting his holiness to White House. So, a written invitation from President Trump in 2020, the first term, was sent.”

In response to any plans of meeting between Trump and the Dalai Lama, he pointed out, "Trump was the first US President to write a letter to the Dalai Lama and invited his holiness in 2020. That letter is still there; it's a signed letter. His Holiness was greeted and invited to White House. Invitation stands". He recalled how previous US Presidents had met the Dalai Lama, adding, "Biden committed during the election campaign, but his Dalai Lama never visited Washington."

Earlier this year, during the 90th birthday celebrations of the Dalai Lama, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had sent a video message, and a US delegation had visited Dharmshala, the seat of the Tibetan government in exile.

Lobsang Sangay spoke about the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) cut for the Tibetan refugees, including the Tibetan government in exile, which has now been partially reinstated. He said, the US govt has restored 7 million US dollars, but "Radio Free Asia, Voice of America programs, including Tibetan language program, service was cut (continues to remain suspended)". USAID was cut due to Trump's order, in his 2nd term.

On reincarnation of Dalai Lama, when asked if 15th Dalai Lama will be reincarnated in India, he pointed that the 14th Dalai Lama says "he is a proud son of India...& he regards India, Indian people with love and respect" and "likelihood of born in India is high but it is upto his holiness Dalai Lama to decide, and born anywhere". On July 2, ahead of his 90th birthday, the 14th Dalai Lama announced that the institution of the Dalai Lama would continue with reincarnation, to be identified solely by the Gaden Phodrang Trust. The 6th Dalai Lama was born in Tawang, India.