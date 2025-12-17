Google Preferred
Trump imposes travel ban on 7 more countries and Palestinian passport holders - Who are exempted, which nations face partial restrictions?

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Dec 17, 2025, 09:36 IST | Updated: Dec 17, 2025, 09:36 IST
Trump imposes travel ban on 7 more countries and Palestinian passport holders - Who are exempted, which nations face partial restrictions?

US President Donald Trump Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

US President Donald Trump expanded the travel ban to seven more countries, including Syria, and barred Palestinian Authority passport holders, taking the total to nearly 40 nations. The move tightens immigration rules amid mass deportations

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Dec 16) imposed travel ban on seven more countries, citing threat of war and terror. He had earlier imposed a travel ban on 12 countries. The latest restrictions include Syria and Palestinian Authority passport holders. The ban on Syria comes after two US troops and a civilian were killed, even as Trump showcased exceptional bonhomie with Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, when he visited America in November 2025. The latest move brings to nearly 40 the number of countries whose citizens face restrictions in coming to the United States solely by virtue of nationality. Acting in solidarity with Israel against the recognition of a Palestinian state by other leading Western countries, the Trump administration, which had already informally barred travel for Palestinian Authority passport holders, has now made it official.

The White House in a proclamation said that it was banning foreigners who "intend to threaten" Americans. Trump also wants to prevent foreigners in the United States who would "undermine or destabilize its culture, government, institutions or founding principles," the proclamation said.

List of countries that have been banned now

  1. Syria
  2. Burkina Faso
  3. Mali
  4. Niger
  5. Sierra Leone
  6. South Sudan
  7. Laos
  8. Palestinian Authority passport holders

Countries previously under the US travel ban (12):

  1. Afghanistan
  2. Myanmar
  3. Chad
  4. Republic of the Congo
  5. Equatorial Guinea
  6. Eritrea
  7. Haiti
  8. Iran
  9. Libya
  10. Somalia
  11. Sudan
  12. Yemen

Partial suspension in THESE countries

  1. Angola
  2. Antigua and Barbuda
  3. Benin
  4. Côte d’Ivoire
  5. Dominica
  6. Gabon
  7. The Gambia
  8. Malawi
  9. Mauritania
  10. Nigeria
  11. Senegal
  12. Tanzania
  13. Tonga
  14. Turkmenistan
  15. Zambia
  16. Zimbabwe

Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini works as a senior sub-editor and has over five years of experience. She writes about global conflicts ranging from India and its neighbourhood to West Asia to the...

