Trump imposes travel ban on 7 more countries and Palestinian passport holders - Who are exempted, which nations face partial restrictions?

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Dec 16) imposed travel ban on seven more countries, citing threat of war and terror. He had earlier imposed a travel ban on 12 countries. The latest restrictions include Syria and Palestinian Authority passport holders. The ban on Syria comes after two US troops and a civilian were killed, even as Trump showcased exceptional bonhomie with Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, when he visited America in November 2025. The latest move brings to nearly 40 the number of countries whose citizens face restrictions in coming to the United States solely by virtue of nationality. Acting in solidarity with Israel against the recognition of a Palestinian state by other leading Western countries, the Trump administration, which had already informally barred travel for Palestinian Authority passport holders, has now made it official.