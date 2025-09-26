/Trump hits drugs, trucks and furniture with sweeping tariffs - Why did the US president do it and what will be the impact?

US President Donald Trump on Thursday unveiled a fresh round of steep tariffs targeting pharmaceuticals, heavy trucks, kitchen cabinets, bathroom vanities and upholstered furniture. The duties, ranging from 25 per cent to 100 per cent, will take effect on 1 October.

The most severe measure is a 100 per cent levy on “any branded or patented” medicines imported into the United States. Analysts warn the move could push up drug prices at home if foreign producers scale back exports.

Are there any exceptions?

Trump said that pharmaceutical companies currently building factories in the US would be spared. Several major drugmakers have already pledged to invest billions in American facilities this year after repeated tariff threats from the White House. Still, it remains unclear how soon these projects will be completed and whether they can offset higher costs in the near term.

What is the White House’s reasoning?

Announcing the measures on social media, Trump said the tariffs were aimed at protecting US manufacturers from “unfair outside competition.” “It is a very unfair practice, but we must protect, for National Security and other reasons, our Manufacturing process,” he wrote, accusing foreign countries of “large scale ‘FLOODING’” of American markets.

How wide will the impact be?

The tariffs will hit multiple sectors, from housing and healthcare to logistics. Kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities will face a 50 per cent duty, imported furniture will carry 30 per cent, and foreign-made trucks will be charged 25 per cent. The measures fall under Section 232, a national security law Trump has previously used to impose tariffs on steel, aluminium, cars and copper.