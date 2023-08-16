Trump has only 10 days to surrender in Georgia indictment: Report

Former US president Donald Trump will get just 10 days to surrender to face accusations that he, along with others ran a “criminal enterprise” in order to reverse results of 2020 US Presidential Election in Georgia, reported The New York Times. The 41-count indictment also has charges against some of Trump's most prominent advisers. These include Rudy Giuliani, Trump's former personal lawyer and Mark Meadows, former chief of staff at the White House.

This has now brought the count of indictments against Trump to four. This is likely to create impediments in his way to seek re-election in 2024 US Presidential Election 2024. Trump is currently a frontrunner to win Republican Party nomination.

Trump (77) may have to juggle campaign events with court appearances as several hearings have been scheduled in the year 2024.

Trump has been claiming that the slew of federal and state charges filed against him are politically motivated and is a plot by Democratic President Joe Biden to create obstacles in his path.

"How can my corrupt political opponent crooked Joe Biden put me on trial during an election campaign that I'm winning by a lot?" the billionaire real estate tycoon said at a campaign rally in New Hampshire.

Trump said he was being forced to "spend time and money away from the campaign trail in order to fight bogus made-up accusations and charges."

Trump has decried the legal troubles but has also sought to turn them into advantage. He has appealed for donations and has claimed that the allegations against him have only increased his popularity.

"Any time they file an indictment, we go way up in the polls," he said.

There are times that this indeed looks like the case, at least within the Republican rank and file and voters, the loyal support base of Trump.

Jordan Tama, an associate professor at American University, said the upcoming criminal trials facing the former president are "certainly going to complicate Trump's campaign.

"He may need to leave the campaign trail at times to participate in the legal processes," Tama said, and divert some of his campaign cash to his burgeoning legal fees.

"But it's not really clear that having to participate in these trials is going to alter the contours of the election from a broad political standpoint," he said. The standing of the key candidates has remained largely unchanged, he added.

He was quoted by AFP.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.