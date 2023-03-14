Trump has no plans to take part in Stormy Daniels hush money probe: Lawyer

Joseph Tacopina, lawyer of former US president Donald Trump, said on Monday (March 13) that the former president had no plans to participate in the grand jury probe that is investigating the alleged hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels. Tacopina made the revelation in ABC News show "Good Morning America"

Trump faces accusations of paying to Daniels to cover-up a love affair. Trump denies this.

Meanwhile, Michael Cohen, former lawyer of Donald Trump is expected to testify before Manhattan grand jury. He has said that he orchestrated to pay Daniels the money on behalf of the former president.

"This is all about accountability. He needs to be held accountable for his dirty deeds," Cohen said of Trump outside a Manhattan courthouse on his way to the grand jury.

Lanny Davis, Cohen's attorney, confirmed earlier that Cohen was scheduled to testify in the closed door proceeding at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT).

The Manhattan District Attorney's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Grand jury proceedings are not public.

The renewed interest in Stormy Daniels and the $130,000 payment she received before the 2016 presidential election comes at a critical time for Trump, who is running for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. Daniels has said she received the payment in exchange for not discussing a sexual liaison with Trump, who denies it happened.

Trump has been given a chance to testify before the grand jury as a person subject to an investigation, Susan Necheles, an attorney for the former president, told Reuters last Thursday, a sign the grand jury may be close to deciding whether to bring criminal charges against him.

(With inputs from agencies)

