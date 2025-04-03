In a shocking move, the US government led by Donald Trump has banned its personnel in China from engaging in any romantic or sexual relationships with Chinese citizens.

The government has imposed this measure on all personnel working in China, including diplomats, security-cleared contractors and their families.

The policy was put into effect by former US ambassador Nicholas Burns in January, the Associated Press (AP) reported citing sources familiar with the matter.

Further, US personnel stationed in China were verbally and electronically informed of the new rule.

A twist

However, those with pre-existing relationships can request an exemption, but if denied, they must either end the relationship or leave their position.

If anyone violates the policy, it will result in immediate expulsion from China.

Earlier, only specific agencies had such restrictions on relationships with foreign nationals.

Last summer, a less restricted version was announced, targeting relationships between American personnel and Chinese staff working at the US Embassy and Consulates.

However, now, the policy is expanded to all Chinese citizens in China.

This policy will affect US embassies and consulates in Beijing, Guangzhou, Shanghai, Shenyang, and Wuhan. However, it does not apply to US personnel outside China.

The ban will also impact the American consulate in the semi-autonomous territory of Hong Kong.

The personnel working in China were informed about the policy in January, but a public announcement is still pending.

What could be the reason behind it?

The US government barred personnel stationed in the Soviet bloc and China from befriending, dating or having sex with locals in 1987 after a US Marine in Moscow was seduced by a Soviet spy, according to declassified State Department documents.

The intelligence services across the globe have been using attractive men and women to obtain sensitive information, which was common during the Cold War.

According to US diplomats and intelligence experts, China continues to use so-called honeypots to access and hack American secrets.

(With inputs from agencies)