Trump Golf company shares video claiming drinking vodka can ‘kill’ COVID-19

US President Donald Trump's golf company, Trump Golf has retweeted a video of golfer John Daly’s coronavirus video which claims vodka as the cure of COVID-19.

The World Health Organization has already warned that excess alcohol consumption may weaken the body’s immune system and render people vulnerable to contracting coronavirus pandemic.

In a video posted on YouTube, Daly begins the video by praising Trump Golf courses and then says that he's ''got a cure for this (coronavirus),'' after which he grabs a frosted bottle of the Polish vodka, Belvedere.

The two-time major championship-winner then goes ahead and says that he himself consumes one drink of vodka every day and ''that’s the way you kill this coronavirus, I believe.''

The company tweeted “a big thank you” to Daly, calling him ''one of our biggest fans''

In the process, it reposted the golfer’s video making no reference to his irregular remarks about vodka.

Previously, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko had also listed vodka among the cures of the deadly virus.

Daly is one of the biggest fans of Trump. In August last year, he said ''I’m proud to be an American, especially with this man leading our country''.