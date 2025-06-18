/Trump gearing to join Israel Iran war? US moves fighter jets to Middle East, including F 35s

Amid the raging Israel-Iran war, US is deploying more fighter aircraft and warships into and around the Middle East, thus increasing its military presence in the region.

Among the deployments are F-16, F-22 and F-35 fighter aircraft, reported news agency Reuters, citing US officials. US military tanker aircraft used to re-fuel fighter jets and bombers have also been moved.

While the BBC reports of at least 30 US military planes being moved from bases in America to strategic locations across Europe, including England, Spain, Germany and Greece.

Though it is unclear whether the US movements are directly connected to the conflict, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth without providing any details in an interview to Fox news said that the military movements were to “ensure that our people are safe.'

Patience with Iran “wearing thin”

This comes after Trump in a social media post said his patience with Iran was "wearing thin" and added, "we now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran."

Meanwhile, a National Security Council meeting to discuss the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel, was held at the White House on Tuesday (June 18) amid reports that the US leader is considering whether to join Israel’s military operations against Tehran.

The meeting in the White House Situation Room lasted around one hour and 20 minutes, reported AFP, citing a White House official.

'We know Khamenei's location'

Earlier Trump said that he knows the exact location of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, but will not target him, at least for now. Trump has also demanded Tehran’s “unconditional” surrender, as Israel and Iran exchange military actions for a fifth day.

Trump had also declared that the US had achieved “complete and total control” of Iranian airspace, suggesting that the US may get directly involved in the ongoing conflict between the two foes, Israel and Iran.

