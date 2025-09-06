Google Preferred
Published: Sep 06, 2025, 19:01 IST | Updated: Sep 06, 2025, 19:20 IST
'Each country will have its own building': Trump to host 2026 G20 Summit at Trump National Doral

Trump National Doral Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Trump confirms the 2026 G20 Summit will take place at his Miami resort, Trump National Doral. A look at the richest G20 countries by GDP and why the venue choice is stirring controversy.

US President Donald Trump on Friday officially declared that they will be hosting the 2026 G20 summit at Trump's National Doral, a resort owned by him in the Miami area. While talking about the summit, he pointed out, "Everybody wants it there because it's right next to the airport, it's the best location, it's beautiful, a beautiful everything."

Trump also said that the venue will operate at 'cost’ and Trump will not make any profit. Notably, Trump had earlier in his first term planned to host the G7 summit at Trump's National Doral, but after backlash from Republicans and Democrats, the plan was abandoned. However, due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it was abandoned altogether.

"Each country will have its own building. I think it will be really a beautiful thing," said Trump. He reasoned that, being in December, most of the resort in Miami is already booked, so it was only reasonable to host it at Trump National Doral.

G20 countries

The venue will host the first G20 on US soil since 2009, and coincide with the 250th anniversary of the country. The G20 includes 19 countries: the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, China, Russia, Canada, Turkey, India, South Korea, Japan, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, South Africa, Australia and the European Union. According to the International Monetary Fund's 2025 data, the top economies in terms of nominal GDP and GDP per capita are as follows-

  • United States: $30.51 trillion (GDP) and $89.11 thousand (GDP per capita)
  • China: $19.23 trillion (GDP) and $13.69 thousand (GDP per capita)
  • Germany- $4.74 trillion (GDP) and $55.91 thousand (GDP per capita)
  • India: $4.19 trillion (GDP) and $2.88 thousand (GDP per capita)
  • Japan: $4.19 trillion (GDP) and $33.96 thousand (GDP per capita)
  • United Kingdom (U.K.): $3.84 trillion (GDP) and $54.95 thousand (GDP per capita)
  • France: $3.21 trillion (GDP) and $46.39 thousand (GDP per capita)
  • Italy: $2.42 trillion (GDP) and $41.09 thousand (GDP per capita)
  • Canada: $2.23 trillion (GDP) and $53.56 thousand (GDP per capita)
  • Brazil: $2.13 trillion (GDP) and $9.96 thousand (GDP per capita)

