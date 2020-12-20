Trump floated fired attorney Sidney Powell as special counsel, reports say

President Donald Trump has floated naming lawyer Sidney Powell as a special counsel investigating allegations of voter fraud. She notably was booted from his campaign's legal team after pushing unfounded conspiracy theories.

Notably (again), there is no evidence of the kind of mass voter fraud Trump has been alleging since he lost the November 3 election to Democrat Joe Biden.

According to the Associated Press, Trump on Friday went as far as discussing getting Powell security clearance.

Trump and Powell met in the Oval Office Friday night, ABC News has confirmed, and were joined by Trump's former national security advisor, retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn. The meeting was first reported by The New York Times.

"[Trump] could take military capabilities and he could place them in those states and basically rerun an election in each of those states," Flynn said earlier this week on the conservative news outlet Newsmax.

Under federal law, the US attorney general, not the president, is responsible for appointing special counsels.

Trump has increasingly entertained conspiracy theories regarding the November 3 vote -- and is duly egged on by allies like Flynn and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, the president's personal attorney.

Flynn, who Trump recently pardoned for lying to the FBI, has even discussed the idea of imposing martial law and using the military to re-run the election.

(with inputs)