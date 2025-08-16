/Trump flip-flops on Ukraine again: US president backs plan to cede land to Russia for peace in Kyiv

US President Donald Trump has signalled support for a plan that would see Ukraine hand over parts of its territory to Russia in return for a peace deal, according to a report by The New York Times. The move came after he met with Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday. Trump told European leaders that he was no longer pushing for an immediate ceasefire, but instead wanted a peace treaty to be reached quickly, provided Ukraine agreed to cede the remainder of the Donbas region, including areas not under Russian control.

What is Ukraine’s position?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders have strongly rejected the idea. Officials in Kyiv stressed that no final settlement can involve Ukraine giving up sovereign land permanently, since this would breach the country’s constitution. The Donbas region is not only strategically important for Ukraine’s defences but also rich in minerals, making it vital for Kyiv to keep it under its control.

What did Putin offer in return?

In exchange, Putin reportedly offered a ceasefire along current battle lines and a written pledge not to launch further attacks against Ukraine or European countries. But European officials reminded Trump that the Russian leader has often broken written commitments in the past. Putin also demanded that Russian be restored as an official language in Ukraine and that Russian Orthodox churches receive added protection, officials said.

How did Europe react?

European leaders emphasised to Trump that international borders cannot be altered by force and insisted that sanctions on Russia will remain until the war ends. While Trump made no mention of further sanctions or economic pressure during his calls, officials said he highlighted the possibility of strong security guarantees for Ukraine after any settlement, though not under NATO. He suggested that American troops could play a role.

Will there be a trilateral meeting?