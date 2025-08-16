/Trump flip-flops on Ukraine again: US president backs plan to cede land to Russia for peace in Kyiv

Trump signaled support for a peace plan where Ukraine gives up Donbas to Russia. Ukraine and European leaders rejected it, insisting no peace deal can involve surrendering sovereign, strategic territory.
US President Donald Trump has signalled support for a plan that would see Ukraine hand over parts of its territory to Russia in return for a peace deal, according to a report by The New York Times. The move came after he met with Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday. Trump told European leaders that he was no longer pushing for an immediate ceasefire, but instead wanted a peace treaty to be reached quickly, provided Ukraine agreed to cede the remainder of the Donbas region, including areas not under Russian control.
Also read: Putin told Trump Russia would end war if Ukraine gave up THIS region: Why it’s so important?
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders have strongly rejected the idea. Officials in Kyiv stressed that no final settlement can involve Ukraine giving up sovereign land permanently, since this would breach the country’s constitution. The Donbas region is not only strategically important for Ukraine’s defences but also rich in minerals, making it vital for Kyiv to keep it under its control.
In exchange, Putin reportedly offered a ceasefire along current battle lines and a written pledge not to launch further attacks against Ukraine or European countries. But European officials reminded Trump that the Russian leader has often broken written commitments in the past. Putin also demanded that Russian be restored as an official language in Ukraine and that Russian Orthodox churches receive added protection, officials said.
European leaders emphasised to Trump that international borders cannot be altered by force and insisted that sanctions on Russia will remain until the war ends. While Trump made no mention of further sanctions or economic pressure during his calls, officials said he highlighted the possibility of strong security guarantees for Ukraine after any settlement, though not under NATO. He suggested that American troops could play a role.
Trump is expected to raise the plan directly with Zelensky at the White House on Monday, with European leaders invited to join. He has also spoken of the possibility of a three-way meeting with Putin and Zelensky. However, Putin has so far refused to meet Zelensky, whom he continues to dismiss as the leader of what he calls an “artificial country”. The White House has not commented on the talks.