/Trump announces US sanctions on Cuban government; targets key sectors and foreign banks

US President Donald Trump on Friday (May 1) ordered a fresh wave of sanctions against Cuba, targeting a wide range of individuals linked to the communist-led nation and warning foreign banks against engaging with them. The move marks the latest escalation in the administration’s campaign to intensify pressure on Cuba, which is currently facing a severe economic crisis after the United States cut off oil supplies from Venezuela. Under a new executive order, Trump announced sanctions against individuals operating across major sectors of Cuba’s state-controlled economy.

Trump will target people known to operate in or have operated in the energy, defense, and related materiel, metals and mining, financial services, or security sector of the Cuban economy, or any other sector of the Cuban economy as determined by US authorities. The order also targets Cuban officials accused of "serious human rights abuses" or corruption, further widening the scope of restrictions. Those listed under the sanctions will be barred from entering the United States.

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Additionally, the US warned it will impose penalties on foreign financial institutions that conduct business with sanctioned individuals. The new measures come despite recent diplomatic engagement, including visits by senior US officials to Cuba in April for talks. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, a Cuban-American and outspoken critic of Havana, has repeatedly pushed for sweeping reforms in the country. The order expands existing sanctions on Cuba by introducing additional restrictions under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.