/Trump doesn't rule out invoking Insurrection Act during midterms. What is it and his past threats?

US President Donald Trump admitted in an interview published on Thursday that he has not ruled out invoking the Insurrection Act or declaring a national emergency around the midterms in November. When asked about the limits of his presidential power, he told Time, "I’m not committing to anything. We’re going to see how it plays out in court."

Time earlier spoke to White House advisers who apparently already have a plan ready if Democrats reclaim either or both the House and the Senate. One of them reportedly said they would be "forced to think more bipartisan", stating, "I would hope that if we win, we can still do that, because for two years we’ve run a completely partisan play." Meanwhile, Trump is concerned that if the Democrats win, they will try to impeach him for a third time.

Trump's past threats on invoking the Insurrection Act

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This is not the first time Trump has threatened to deploy troops via the Insurrection Act of 1807. He did so earlier this year in January after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer killed US citizen Renee Good in Minneapolis, before backing down a day later. “I don’t think there’s any reason right now to use it, but if I needed it, I’d use it," he said.

There were widespread demonstrations in Minneapolis after a federal officer shot and injured a man following Renee Good's death. Trump threatened to use the 1807 law. "If the corrupt politicians of Minnesota don’t obey the law and stop the professional agitators and insurrectionists from attacking the Patriots of I.C.E., who are only trying to do their job, I will institute the INSURRECTION ACT," Trump said.

In June 2025, Trump said he would "certainly" invoke the act as anti-ICE demonstrations took place in Los Angeles. Similar protests happened in Portland, Oregon, in October, and Trump once again threatened to invoke the act. He described both situations as "insurrections".

During his first term as president, Trump said the same following the murder of George Floyd by police in 2020. As protests erupted in Minneapolis, he said he considered sending troops to Minneapolis.

History of the Insurrection Act?



According to the National Constitution Center, in 1807, Vice President Aaron Burr tried to establish a new country in the Louisiana Territory. To confront him, President Thomas Jefferson wanted to use the US military to dismantle Burr’s operations and arrest him. However, the 1795 Militia Act limited him from doing so. The president then petitioned Congress in late 1806 for broader statutory powers.