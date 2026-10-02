/Trump in Denton, Texas claims truck shipments hit the 'highest in history' under him - 'They're beautiful'

US President Donald Trump launched his 32-day campaign for the midterms on Thursday, setting off from Washington, DC, for rallies in Texas and Oklahoma. Republicans have a concerning topic on hand ahead of the November elections: Trump's dropping approval ratings. The 80-year-old would be looking to shift the scene the narrative during this arduous trail. His poll numbers largely stem from his war on Iran and the economy.

Trump's midterm campaign



At Peterbilt Motors in Denton, Trump's agenda was to promote his administration’s tariffs and manufacturing policies. Addressing the workers, Trump said, "For decades, you were heartlessly betrayed by politicians, lousy politicians, who let foreign trade cheaters plunder your wages, loot your factories, close up your jobs. They’d still be doing it if I wasn’t here, believe me."

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Peterbilt said that it has added 1,000 jobs at the Denton facility. Trump credited his tariffs for the growth in the trucking industry. He claimed that heavy truck shipments have hit an all-time high, "the highest in the history of our country" under him. Trump added that the rollback of Biden-era emission standards and loosening the regulations on nitrous oxide had benefited the trucking industry.

"Wages for manufacturing workers are up by nearly almost close to $4,000 since I took office. And after years of decline this year, the United States has added 60,000 new manufacturing jobs and heavy truck manufacturing is almost up by about, what, 31% or something?" he said.

Republican Senate nominee Ken Paxton was also present with him. Trump said the current Texas attorney general was by his side, while calling him a "pain in the a--." He said, “You're special, man. You're certainly one of the, but I think maybe the best attorney general of the whole United States of America.”

On a lighter note, Trump praised the trucks and said he would drive one if he was permitted by the Secret Service. "They're beautiful. I don't know if I'm allowed to drive them. Secret Service has a little problem with that. But if I can get approval, I'll buy one myself and drive it."

Trump's dropping poll ratings