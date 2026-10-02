/Trump consulted AI Chatbot Grok for hours before capturing Maduro: Report

In January 2026 US captured former Venezuela president Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores and took them home to face federal narco-terrorism and drug-trafficking charges. The US attack on Venezuela capital Caracas and the capture of Maduro was not an instantaneous plan by President Donald Trump and the US state machinery, but involved months of planning. In fact Trump had a secret meeting with Elon Musk, about seven months after the Tesla chief left his role in the Trump administration at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

According to a report in the Times Magazine that cites a US official, just a month before the attack (December, 2025) and capture of Maduro, Trump spent hours questioning Elon Musk's AI chatbot, Grok, including asking how Venezuelans would react if US military forces attacked the country and captured their president.

The chatbot responded by saying that Maduro's removal would be celebrated in the country. And though, there is no evidence to prove that Grok directly influenced the military operation, the report points toward a growing role of artificial intelligence in government decision-making.

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When finally US military attacked Venezuela capital Caracas and captured Maduro and his wife and celebration followed, Trump reportedly was impressed by Grok's apparent accuracy.

However, it is unclear whether Grok's answers affected Trump's decision.

The mission "Operation Absolute Resolve"

The attack was a two-hour and twenty-minute mission by air, land and sea. It was unprecedented if compared to the scale and precision it was carried out with.

Trump, watched the complex capture in Caracas play out in real time from a room in Mar-a-Lago alongside military generals.