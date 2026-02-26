US President Donald Trump spoke to his Mexican counterpart, Claudia Sheinbaum, after the sensational military operation that led to the death of the leader of the New Generation Jalisco Cartel (CJNG), Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, also known as “El Mencho." The conversation, which lasted for over 8 minutes, was disclosed by Sheinbaum in her routine morning press conference.

"It was an eight-minute call to ask me what's happening in Mexico, how things are ... it was a short call to see how things were in Mexico," said Sheinbaum. She told Trump that cooperation between the US and Mexico went smoothly. Both the US and Mexico agreed that there were no US forces on the ground, and the whole operation was carried out by Mexican forces. However, Mexico conceded that intelligence shared from the US was used in finding and confronting the long-elusive "El Mencho".

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Trump takes credit for the “El Mencho” operation

US President Donald Trump, in his State of the Union address on Tuesday evening, took credit for the operations that led to the demise of El Mencho, declaring it a comprehensive US success. "We’ve also taken down one of the most sinister kingpins. You saw that yesterday.” As Trump skipped over the central role of Mexico, no one contradicted his assertion in Congress and responded with loud applause.

However, many on Social Media pointed out that 25 Mexican National Guard troops were killed in the ensuing violence from members of the cartel, which is one of the largest single-day casualties in years. Lilly Telez, an opposition Mexican senator, wrote that Sheinbaum did not proceed with “conviction, but because of pressure from a foreign president, Trump.”

“We know President Trump…But the information we have given is correct.” Sheinbaum shrugged off Trump's version of the truth.

Trump has repeated in his State of the Union address that a large part of Mexico is controlled by a drug cartel. The US had made several attempts to deploy troops in Mexico, which was denied by the Mexican President Sheinbaum, as it would violate the sovereignty of Mexico. However, the Mexican government has severely cracked down on large-scale seizures of illicit drugs and arrests of cartel operatives and sent them for prosecution to the US, which was conveniently skipped by Trump in his speech.