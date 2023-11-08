Trump claims he discussed Qassem Soleimani's death with Imran Khan, who was elated

Former United States president Donald Trump said that Imran Khan, the ex-prime minister of Pakistan, was celebrating the death of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani in 2020. Trump's remarks came this week when he was addressing a campaign rally in Houston, Texas.

Soleimani was Iran's most powerful military commander who led Iranian military operations in West Asia as head of Iran's elite Quds Force.

He was killed by a US air strike just a few days before Trump left the White House for the current president Joe Biden.

A report by Paksitan-based media outlet DAWN mentioned that many Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) followers in Houston favour Trump because they believe the Biden administration is antagonistic to Khan.

Without specifying when or where he had this conversation with Khan, who is serving his time in prison, the former US president described the discussion he claimed to have had with Khan.

He recalled: "They had a Pakistan Khan, he was a great cricket player, and he became the head of Pakistan. He said it was the biggest moment of my (Imran's) life."

Also read: After backing Taliban for years, Pakistan now claims 60 pc rise in terror from Afghanistan “It was biggest moment of my (Imran Khan’s) life”-



Donald Trump reveals that Imran Khan was the first world leader to call him after Qasim Suleimani’s killing in US drone attack & said that it was the biggest moment of his life.



According to Trump, the then PM also told him: "When I heard that Soleimani was killed, I left my office. I walked to my home. I stayed in my home in solitude for one week. It was the biggest event that ever happened to me."

"He was the biggest cricket player. That's like being a great NFL player or a great baseball player (in America). He was said to be just about the best, handsome guy. He became the boss, of Pakistan," he added.

Trump said that the ex-Pakistani PM also told him "I left, and I contemplated for one week. It was the biggest event of my life. I have never had anything like that happen" and "many people felt like that".

What Trump said is a mere claim as reports in the Pakistani media have disputed it.