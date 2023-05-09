Trump civil rape case: Trump is a non-stop liar who destroyed Carroll’s reputation, jury hears closing remarks

Former United States president Donald Trump is a "habitual liar" and sexual abuser who destroyed E. Jean Carroll’s reputation to protect his own after the famous columnist accused him of rape, a jury in New York heard on Monday (May 8). Carroll, 79, filed a lawsuit last year against Trump claiming that he raped her dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan in 1996 and then defamed her by denying it happened.

In the closing arguments in Carroll's civil lawsuit for batter and defamation on Monday, her lawyer Roberta Kaplan told that they could believe the evidence of 10 witnesses for her client or Trump who declined to testify, according to a report by The Guardian.

Kaplan said Trump's defence to the alleged rape was that everyone else is “lying about everything”.

“In order to find for him you have to find that Donald Trump, the nonstop liar, is the only one in this court telling the truth,” Kaplan added, The Guardian reported.

However, the former president's lawyer Joe Tacopina told the Jury that by her own admission, large parts of Carroll's account were “unbelievable” and “remarkable”. Tacopina said the whole story was an unbelievable work of fiction.

The jury is expected to begin considering its verdict in the case on Tuesday, The Guardian reported. During the closing arguments on Monday, Caroll's lawyer Kaplan told the jury that Trump must face justice, pointing out that no one, even a former president was above the law.

The lawyer further said the evidence showed that Carroll was not a random victim of an attack by Trump but one of a series of women who fell victim to his “modus operandi” of charming and then assaulting them.

Meanwhile, Trump's lawyer Tacopina said that emails sent by one of the women, Carol Martin, who testified that E. Jean Carroll told her about the alleged rape after days, was evidence of the conspiracy. In one of the messages, Martin criticised the former president and said “As soon as we’re both well enuf [sic] to scheme, we must do our patriotic duty again”.

Carroll’s lawyers said that Martin would not have written the messages if she was part of a conspiracy or other messages in which she criticised the columnist for going public with the accusation after keeping quiet for more than two decades.

However, Joe Tacopina accused Carroll of “exploiting the pain and suffering” of real victims of sexual abuse to bring a politically motivated case against Trump. He accused her of abusing the system by bringing a false claim. The lawyer also said it did not matter that Trump did not testify because Carroll’s own words “tore apart her story”.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE