Donald Trump spills new details about the second air strike on alleged drug boat

US President Donald Trump, while talking to Politico, unintentionally revealed new details about the strikes on the boat. He said that he has been through the footage of the strike, and it does not look "pretty”. He said that, they were trying to ”turn back over the boat" contradicting Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. Last week, they were alleging that the two men were trying to radio back to their cartel.

The Trump administration is under fire over the September 2 boat strikes. Recently, during a White House cabinet meeting, Trump lashed out at ABC reporter Rachel Scott for rightfully pointing out that he promised to release the clip of the second strike. Trump last week said he would “certainly release” the footage, but claimed Monday he “didn’t say that.”

In an interview with the Politico reporter Dasha Burns, he said that the video was “not pretty”. But he nonetheless stood by both Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Admiral Frank M. Bradley. When asked if he thinks Pete Hegseth should testify or not? Trump said, “I don’t care. I would say do it if you want, Pete.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

At first, Hegseth claimed that the entire story was fabricated, then he tried to put the blame for the second strike on Admiral Frank Bradley; now, Trump is claiming that he doesn't care.

“Uh, well, it looked like they were trying to turn back over the boat, but I don’t get involved in that. That’s up to them. Uh, the admiral that did that was … is a highly respected … as you know, a highly respected man. And we save 25,000 people every time we knock out a boat,” said Trump.