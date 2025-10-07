/Trump blasts Democrats for US govt shutdown, says he's 'happy to work' with them BUT here's the twist

Trump blamed Democrats for the government shutdown during a strong economy, urging them to reopen it before discussing healthcare. Talks stalled as both sides clashed over ACA subsidies. Economic concerns grow amid furloughs and possible layoffs.
US President Donald Trump has blasted Democrats for shutting down the United States government, claiming that it has happened at a time when the country was experiencing one of its most successful economies, including a record stock market. Taking to his Truth Social platform, Trump stated that the shutdown has unfortunately affected many programs, services, and other aspects of society that Americans depend on. He said that it should not have happened and expressed willingness to talk with the Democrats over the Affordable Care Act, which Democrats are demanding in order to break an impasse with Republican lawmakers over the US government shutdown. Trump also mentioned that he is willing to work with the Democrats on their failed healthcare policies or any other issues, but insisted that they must first allow the government to reopen. He further added that the Democrats should reopen the government immediately.
Trump's statement comes after US House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said that the White House was in ‘radio silent’ mode since the Democrats’ last meeting with President Trump on the federal government shutdown. As Trump extended olive branch to the Dems and expressed his desire to talk and work with them, Jeffries said Democratic lawmakers on Capitol Hill are “ready to sit down to work things out.”
In the Senate, both Republican and Democratic proposals to fund the government failed to pass on Monday, intensifying the blame game. Republican leaders criticised Democrats for stalling critical aid programs, while Democrats said they were ready to cooperate — if Republicans would engage in real negotiation. Speaker Mike Johnson insisted the House had already done its part and placed responsibility on Senate Democrats to end the impasse.
The shutdown comes at a time of economic strain, with inflation high and job growth slowing. The Trump administration views the shutdown as a chance to cut federal workforce costs, floating the idea of permanent layoffs. While Trump mentioned layoffs, his team later clarified he meant furloughs, reported Associated Press.
