/Trump blasts Democrats for US govt shutdown, says he's 'happy to work' with them BUT here's the twist

US President Donald Trump has blasted Democrats for shutting down the United States government, claiming that it has happened at a time when the country was experiencing one of its most successful economies, including a record stock market. Taking to his Truth Social platform, Trump stated that the shutdown has unfortunately affected many programs, services, and other aspects of society that Americans depend on. He said that it should not have happened and expressed willingness to talk with the Democrats over the Affordable Care Act, which Democrats are demanding in order to break an impasse with Republican lawmakers over the US government shutdown. Trump also mentioned that he is willing to work with the Democrats on their failed healthcare policies or any other issues, but insisted that they must first allow the government to reopen. He further added that the Democrats should reopen the government immediately.