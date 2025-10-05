Despite widespread concerns about the US government shutdown affecting military operations, the B-2 Spirit stealth bombers remain operational. Past grounding incidents were due to safety inspections, not budget or staffing issues.
The B-2 Spirit is a top-secret stealth bomber capable of carrying nuclear and conventional weapons. It is central to the US Air Force’s long-range strike capabilities.
While some military units, such as the Blue Angels, have paused operations due to funding gaps, the B-2 fleet continues flying. No official grounding orders have been issued related to the shutdown.
The last grounding occurred between December 2022 and May 2023 after an emergency landing caused minor damage to one bomber. After safety inspections, flights resumed.
B-2 bombers undergo strict, scheduled inspections. Even during government shutdowns, essential military maintenance continues to ensure operational readiness.
The B-2 fleet remains fully operational, ensuring that the US maintains its strategic deterrence capabilities despite temporary government funding issues.
Critical military functions, including B-2 operations, are funded and staffed to prevent security gaps, unlike certain ceremonial or demonstration units.
Any reports claiming the B-2 bombers are grounded due to the government shutdown are false. The fleet remains mission-ready, and previous groundings were safety-related, not budget-related.