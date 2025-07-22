/Trump blames Obama for ‘hoax’ of Russian interference in his 2016 election win

President Donald Trump on Tuesday launched an attack on former president Barack Obama accusing him of tying Russia and his 2016 election victory after his intelligence chief alleged a “treasonous conspiracy” committed by Obama and his officials. Trump said Obama should be targeted directly by the Department of Justice after his administration’s report alleged Obama administration officials manipulated intelligence related to Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard has sent criminal referrals to the DOJ related to the report released on Friday that asserted the Obama officials engaged in a “treasonous conspiracy.”

On being asked by reporters in the Oval Office on Tuesday about whom the DOJ should target, Trump pointed to Obama.

“Based on what I read, and I read pretty much what you read, it would be President Obama. He started it,” Trump said. “And [then-vice president Joe] Biden was there with him and [former FBI director James] Comey was there and [former DNI director James] Clapper, the whole group was there. [Former CIA director John] Brennan. They were all there in a room, right here, this was the room.”

He added, “If you look at those papers, they have him stone-cold and it was President Obama. It wasn’t lots of people all over the place, it was them, too. But the leader of the gang was President Obama, Barack Hussein Obama, have you heard of him?”

“He’s guilty, it’s not a question,” Trump said. “This was treason, this was every word you can think of.”

He added that Gabbard told him that thousands of additional documents would be coming, and he called Obama the “ringleader.”

“It’s time to go after people. Obama’s been caught directly,” he said. “What they did in 2016 and in 2020 is very criminal, it’s criminal at the highest level so that’s really the things you should be talking about.”

Earlier, Trump fired off a string of wild attacks on Truth Social in a bid to divert attention from the growing noise about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump labelled Obama a “major threat” as he wrote, “Obama himself manufactured the Russia, Russia, Russia HOAX.”

“Crooked Hillary, Sleepy Joe, and numerous others participated in this, THE CRIME OF THE CENTURY! Irrefutable EVIDENCE. A major threat to our Country!!!” he added.

Trump has for years claimed the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election was a “hoax.”

Trump in March signed a memo ordering the declassification of “all files related to Crossfire Hurricane,” the name given to the FBI’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The president was also questioned about Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche reaching out to lawyers of Ghislaine Maxwell, a convicted sex offender and associate of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, to set up a meeting with her. He said he didn’t know anything about it but brought up Gabbard’s report.