/Trump announces new tariffs: India’s position unchanged - Which countries are facing the highest, lowest rates?

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Jul 31) signed an executive order imposing new tariffs on dozens of its trade partners. The latest duties on imports came following April this year, when Trump announced his ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs. According to the White House, these tariffs are set to take effect from next Friday (Aug 7). Earlier, Trump said that the tariffs would be imposed on the countries starting on August 1.

Trump declared a national emergency, invoking the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act, citing the growing US trade deficit. The lowest US tariff rates are set at 10 per cent, while the highest tariffs have been set at over 40 per cent. Know which countries are facing the highest and lowest trade duties.

Countries facing highest US tariffs

Countries facing the highest US tariffs include Brazil, Syria, Laos, and Myanmar. According to the list shared by the list of trade duties shared by the White House, Syria is facing 41 per cent tariffs, while Laos and Myanmar are facing 40 per cent levies.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump had announced sweeping 50 per cent tariffs on Brazil in an escalation in the trade war with the largest economy of Latin America.

Countries facing lowest US tariffs

Only two nations are facing the lowest 10 per cent US tariffs imposed by Trump: the United Kingdom and the Falkland Islands. The UK is one of the few nations that the US has managed to strike a trade deal with in recent weeks. While the European Union is facing a higher 15 per cent tariff rate, the US has agreed to a 10 per cent levy on its imported goods.

The Falkland Islands (Islas Malvinas), an overseas territory of the UK in the South Atlantic Ocean, are also facing a 10 per cent US tariff rate.

India faces 25 per cent tariff

Trump has not changed the 25 per cent tariff rates announced earlier on India. On Wednesday (Jul 30), Trump said that he is imposing tariffs on India, saying the US has a massive trade deficit with the country. He also said that India will be paying additional penalties due to its trade relations with Russia.

Full list of tariffs

Afghanistan – 15%

Algeria – 30%

Angola – 15%

Bangladesh – 20%

Bolivia – 15%

Bosnia and Herzegovina – 30%

Botswana – 15%

Brazil – 10%

Brunei – 25%

Cambodia – 19%

Cameroon – 15%

Chad – 15%

Costa Rica – 15%

Côte d'Ivoire – 15%

Democratic Republic of the Congo – 15%

Ecuador – 15%

Equatorial Guinea – 15%

European Union: Goods with Column 1 Duty Rate > 15% – 0%

European Union: Goods with Column 1 Duty Rate < 15% – 15% minus Column 1 Duty Rate

Falkland Islands – 10%

Fiji – 15%

Ghana – 15%

Guyana – 15%

Iceland – 15%

India – 25%

Indonesia – 19%

Iraq – 35%

Israel – 15%

Japan – 15%

Jordan – 15%

Kazakhstan – 25%

Laos – 40%

Lesotho – 15%

Libya – 30%

Liechtenstein – 15%

Madagascar – 15%

Malawi – 15%

Malaysia – 19%

Mauritius – 15%

Moldova – 25%

Mozambique – 15%

Myanmar (Burma) – 40%

Namibia – 15%

Nauru – 15%

New Zealand – 15%

Nicaragua – 18%

Nigeria – 15%

North Macedonia – 15%

Norway – 15%

Pakistan – 19%

Papua New Guinea – 15%

Philippines – 19%

Serbia – 35%

South Africa – 30%

South Korea – 15%

Sri Lanka – 20%

Switzerland – 39%

Syria – 41%

Taiwan – 20%

Thailand – 19%

Trinidad and Tobago – 15%

Tunisia – 25%

Turkey – 15%

Uganda – 15%

United Kingdom – 10%

Vanuatu – 15%

Venezuela – 15%

Vietnam – 20%

Zambia – 15%