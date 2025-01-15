US President-elect Donald Trump announced on Wednesday (Jan 15) that the Israel-Hamas have reached a Gaza ceasefire deal.

Advertisment

Trump took to his Truth Social, saying that the hostages will be released shortly.

"WE HAVE A DEAL FOR THE HOSTAGES IN THE MIDDLE EAST. THEY WILL BE RELEASED SHORTLY. THANK YOU!," the US president-elect posted.

Advertisment

Further, the US, Qatar and Egypt will issue a joint statement announcing the deal, a senior Arab diplomat familiar with the negotiations told The Times of Israel.

Also read: Gaza truce: Know what's in the draft as Israel-Hamas talks enter final stage

'EPIC ceasefire'

Advertisment

Trump in another post said that the "EPIC" ceasefire agreement could have only happened as a result of his victory in November.

"This EPIC ceasefire agreement could have only happened as a result of our Historic Victory in November, as it signaled to the entire World that my Administration would seek Peace and negotiate deals to ensure the safety of all Americans, and our Allies. I am thrilled American and Israeli hostages will be returning home to be reunited with their families and loved ones," Trump said in his post.

"We have achieved so much without even being in the White House. Just imagine all of the wonderful things that will happen when I return to the White House, and my Administration is fully confirmed, so they can secure more Victories for the United States!," he added.

Also read: Tense meet between Trump aide, Netanyahu did more for Gaza deal than Biden ever did: Report

Security cabinet to meet

The security cabinet will meet at 11 am (local time) on Thursday to approve the hostage-ceasefire deal, according to Hebrew media reports.

Hamas official confirms

Following Trump's announcement, Senior Hamas official Basem Naim confirmed that the Palestinian militant group has accepted deal with Israel.

The war began after the Hamas group attacked southern Israel on October 7, 2023, killing 1200 people and taking around 250 hostages.

Also read: IDF arrests 240 'terrorists' after targeted operation near Gaza's Kamel Adwan Hospital

Following the attack, Israel retaliated with attacks on the Gaza Strip, and killed more than 64,000 people, according to a study published in The Lancet.

Also read:

Herzog meets Red Cross President

Israeli President Isaac Herzog is currently meeting with International Committee of the Red Cross President Mirjana Spoljaric to discuss preparations for a hostage deal, his official said.

Also read: Hospital or Hamas lair? WHO says Israeli raid put Gaza's last major hospital 'out of service'

Spoljaric informed Herzog about the ICRC's "preparedness for the transfer of the hostages and the different challenges facing them,” according to the president’s office.

(With inputs from agencies)