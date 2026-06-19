/Trump administration targets German pharma with new trade probe; tariffs threaten sector

The United States has launched an investigation into Germany's pharmaceutical pricing policies under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, a move that could result in new tariffs. The probe, announced by the US Trade Representative’s (USTR) office on Thursday (June 18), aims to determine if Germany's "persistent underpayment for innovative pharmaceutical products" is unreasonable or discriminatory and whether it burdens or restricts US commerce.

A Federal Register notice released by the USTR charged that Germany implements unfair pricing policies and practices regarding innovative pharmaceuticals. According to the notice, the reduced revenue from these practices appears to contribute to decreased investment in research and development (R&D). As a result, the USTR stated that the US pays a disproportionate share of global R&D costs for innovative pharmaceuticals.

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The investigation will examine the specific means by which Germany implements these pricing policies. USTR Jamieson Greer stated that President Donald Trump has made it clear that American patients should not shoulder a disproportionate share of global pharmaceutical R&D costs. Greer also expressed concern over Germany's plans to fast-track legislation that would further reduce its spending on innovative pharmaceuticals. As part of the investigation, the trade envoy's office will receive comments and hold a hearing in September.