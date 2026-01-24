/Trump administration's defense strategy to cut back support for allies, focus on China, homeland

The United States new National Defense Strategy announced late Friday urged its allies to take control of their own security as the US will now focus more on protecting its homeland and deterring China. The 2026 National Defense Strategy (NDS) is in stark contrast from its previous policy where it spoke of protecting its allies and taking a strong stand against its traditional foes China and Russia.

The 34-page document, the first since 2022, under then-President Joe Biden has been highly critical of its allies from Europe to Asia for depending heavily on previous US governments for subsidized defense.

Highlighting how the previous governments have failed to put the interest of American people ahead of anything, the document reads, "For too long, the U.S. Government neglected — even rejected — putting Americans and their concrete interests first."

“Will ensure they respect and do their part”

Then it goes on to say "We will engage in good faith with our neighbors, from Canada to our partners in Central and South America, but we will ensure that they respect and do their part to defend our shared interests."

Notably there has been a shift from the hardline stance against rivals like china and Russia as the new document urges "respectful relations" with Beijing -- while making no mention of US ally Taiwan, which China claims as its territory. Also, Russia is now being seen as a "persistent but manageable" threat only affecting NATO's eastern members.