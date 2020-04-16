Trump administration fails to cope as COVID-19 pandemic takes heavy toll

The United States is first, it has surpassed all other nations but not in a good way. The Trump administration is successfully failing in the coronavirus battle. America is first in the death toll with more than 30,000 lives lost.

It is first in the number of active cases with 639,000 and counting. It is first in cascading job losses with 20 million people have sought unemployment benefits as of last week.

A "Trump-made disaster". The pandemic in the United States has been a deliberate disaster from the very beginning.

Protesters from Lansing, Michigan with most of them being Trump supporters are marching in thousands, placards that praise Donald Trump. Masks and gloves have been replaced by flags and rifles.

Do you know what these people are protesting against?

Social distancing, reducing interactions and the Michigan governor who has decided to extend the lockdown.

The effectiveness of measures to contain the virus is being used as a rationale for revoking these measures.

Do you know what this is according to the US President?

A mutiny. Trump took to Twitter and said: "Tell the democrat governors that mutiny on the bounty was one of my all-time favourite movies. A good old fashioned mutiny every now and then is an exciting and invigorating thing to watch."

Tell the Democrat Governors that “Mutiny On The Bounty” was one of my all time favorite movies. A good old fashioned mutiny every now and then is an exciting and invigorating thing to watch, especially when the mutineers need so much from the Captain. Too easy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2020 ×

On the contrary, the country has recorded its highest ever spike in the death toll with more than 2,600 people deaths in the last 24 hours.

The US government gave a $3.7 million grant --- to the Wuhan lab accused of allegedly leaking this virus.

The Chinese lab at the centre of coronavirus scrutiny was using American money to research bats and pangolins.

There are countless reports to back this.The US National Institutes of Health (NIH) is a government agency awarded this grant to the lab.

Matt Gaetz, Trump's fellow Republican and a Congressman from Florida himself has confessed to it.

He said that for years, American taxpayers were unknowingly funding experiments at this lab that may have caused this pandemic.

Did Donald Trump know about this?

That is a question to be asked. Trump's coronavirus "game-changer", hydroxychloroquine has been called "dangerous" by the CIA.

The Central Intelligence Agency is by far the most powerful intelligence body in the world. It has warned its employees against using hydroxychloroquine. The warning was reportedly published on a website for the CIA staff.

"At this point, the drug is not recommended to be used by patients."

"It is part of ongoing investigational studies."

"There are potentially significant side effects, including sudden cardiac death."

US Senators could be using crucial coronavirus briefings to make stock decisions.

Senator Richard Burr and Kelly Loeffler -- both Republicans ---- have been accused of trading stocks after receiving private briefings about the virus.

How is it problematic?

Because Senators are powerful people. They receive and have access to information not everybody has. They cannot and must not use this information for an unfair advantage at the stock market...

The US Justice Department has launched an investigation --- so has the FBI.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), America's biggest professional wrestling company. It hails nearly $1 billion in annual revenue. Its chairman, Vince McMahon is said to be an old friend of the US president. He has been listed as an advisor to restart the US economy.

On April 9, the wrestling company has been declared an 'essential service' amid the coronavirus lockdown and within 24 hours of it being declared essential by Florida governor Ron Desantis.

The wife of the chairman of this company. Linda McMahon made a political donation of 20 million dollars to help re-elect Donald Trump.

WWE live-shows are still on despite one of its performers catching the virus.

This has been Donald Trump's approach to the coronavirus crisis and his defenders may disagree.