/Trump admin needs to 'put up' or 'shut up' in court: Dem senator on Kilmar Ábrego García’s detention

Democratic senator from Maryland, Chris Van Hollen, grilled the Trump administration on Monday (August 25), saying that they continue to "spread lies about the facts” of Kilmar Ábrego García’s case. He said, Instead of spewing unproven allegations in the press and social media, the Trump Administration needs to put up or shut up in court and allow Mr. Ábrego García the opportunity to defend himself."

This came after a federal judge said that she will order federal officials to keep García in the US only till she weighs a new legal challenge from him to the Trump administration’s plans to quickly deport him to Uganda.

US District Judge Paula Xinis said during a brief hearing this afternoon that she’s planning to stretch out an existing hold on Abrego García’s removal so she can more fully consider whether officials are violating his due process rights.

Add WION as a Preferred Source