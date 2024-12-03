Washington DC

US President-elect Donald Trump has named Warren Stephens, a billionaire investment banker from Arkansas, as his pick for the post of US ambassador to Britain.

If confirmed by the Senate, Stephens, a prominent Republican donor, will take on the high-profile diplomatic role shortly after Trump's inauguration on January 20.

Who is Warren Stephens?

Warren Stephens is the chairman, president and CEO of Arkansas-based investment firm Stephens Inc.

Once an outspoken opponent of Trump, during the 2016 Republican primaries Stephens even gave money to the "Stop Trump movement," a group dedicated to blocking the Republican leader from securing the party's nomination.

However, his stance has shifted in recent years, and Stephens has now donated substantial funds to "MAGA Inc.," a political action committee supporting Trump's 2024 campaign.

Announcing Stephens' appointment on Truth Social, Trump said: "Over the last 38 years, while serving as the President, Chairman, and CEO of his company, Stephens Inc., Warren has built a wonderful financial services firm, while selflessly giving back to his community as a philanthropist."

"Warren has always dreamed of serving the United States full time. I am thrilled that he will now have that opportunity as the top Diplomat, representing the U.S.A. to one of America's most cherished and beloved Allies," he added.

During his first term, Trump appointed businessman Woody Johnson, owner of the New York Jets, as US ambassador to Britain.

Another billionaire in the Trump 2.0 administration

Stephens joins a growing list of billionaires and high-profile Trump loyalists selected for top diplomatic posts.

In a similar move, he recently named Charles Kushner — father of his son-in-law Jared Kushner — as ambassador to France and Massad Boulos, the father-in-law of his youngest daughter Tiffany, as his senior adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs.

The task ahead

As Trump's ambassador to the UK, Stephens will be tasked with "representing the USA to one of America's most cherished and beloved Allies".

(With inputs from agencies)