Trudeau's 'manner legs' banter to Korean official throws light on Canadian PM's embarrassing gaffes

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau struck 'manner legs' pose while meeting a Korean official prior to the G7 meeting in Hiroshima when he travelled to South Korea with a group of Canadian ministers to commemorate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations and to lock a multibillion-dollar battery factory contract.

Trudeau posed for pictures with Korean officials, including the speaker of the national assembly, Kim Jin-pyo, before delivering an address to the legislature. Kim stood on his tiptoes in a political banter to reduce the 20 cm (8 in) height difference between the two leaders.

Upon this, in order to come to Kim's level Trudeau spread his legs, a gesture known as "manner legs" in South Korea, and leveled the height between the two individuals. The act was generally appreciated by Korean media, with the source Chosun describing it as a "heartwarming scene" and YTN saying it revealed a "caring" mentality.

However, the conservative Canadian publication True North reported that "some Canadians accusing Trudeau of embarrassing Canada while abroad once again" following the meeting.

Trudeau spoke with President Yoon Suk Yeol on his visit to Seoul, urging further cooperation between the two countries but also highlighting differences in their approaches to promoting child care and gender equality. During the state visit, Trudeau paid a visit to the tomb of Frank Schofield, a Canadian missionary and the first foreigner interred at the Seoul National Cemetery. Schofield supported the liberation of Korea from the Japanese empire.

Canadian PM's handshake gaffes

A handshake with Danielle Smith, the premier of Alberta and a strong opponent of the prime minister, swiftly turned into a clumsy gaffe. And in 2016, Trudeau clumsily crossed his arms over and grabbed former Mexican president Enrique Pea Nieto's incorrect hand as he also sought to shake hands with Barack Obama.

Justin Trudeau’s hair and shirtless photos

Justin Trudeau's hair has been a subject of discussion and banter in various contexts, including political discussions, social media, and pop culture references. The Canadian PM has also been photographed shirtless on a few occasions. These instances have generated attention and discussion in both political and non-political circles.