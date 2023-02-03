Trudeau government drops gun bill amendments after fierce backlash

The Canadian government headed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has dropped controversial gun bill amendments after massive backlash from within the country. The amendments to the existing gun bill would have drastically widened the ban on weapons. The announcement of withdrawal of amendments was made by Liberal MP Taleeb Noormohamed on Friday morning (February 3) at the meeting of public safety and security committee. Noormohamed moved motion to withdraw two sets of amendments titled G4 and G46.

If the amendments were passed, thousands of types of weapons would have come under the purview of ban.

The amendments had faced tremendous opposition from within the country. These were seen as a liberal attempt of forcing major changes in Canada's gun laws.

Among those voicing their opposition were indigenous leaders, premiers of territories and even members of the Liberal Party.

Several elements of the amendments led to the opposition. According to amendments, it was reportedly difficult to determine which guns were going to be banned and which ones would remain legal. Among those proposed to be banned were the guns widely used by licensed hunters and in rural community.

The amendments met fierce opposition from Conservative Party, NDP and Bloc MPs. Firearms rights groups were against the amendments as well.

