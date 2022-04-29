Troubled by Pakistanis' crimes, Turkey stops granting residence permits for them

The widespread criminal activities carried out by Pakistani nationals in Turkey have alarmed the Turkish authorities.

Now, Turkey has tightened its visa policies for Pakistani nationals just days after several of them were found complicit in the abduction of four Nepalese in Istanbul, according to local media.

The Turkish government has also stopped issuing temporary residence permits to Pakistanis.

According to reports, four Nepalis were kidnapped in Istanbul by Pakistani men. Taksim Square was the scene of the kidnapping.

The Nepalis were walking around the area when they were kidnapped at gunpoint and taken to a residence.

The kidnapped people were mistreated, and tapes were made of them when they were carried to the house.

The kidnappers requested a ransom of 10,000 euros for their release.

The suspects, who range in age from 16 to 35, were charged with robbery, kidnapping, intentional injury, and violating the gun law.

Another group of Pakistani crooks was apprehended last year in Istanbul after kidnapping a fellow countryman and demanding a 50,000 euro ransom.

In Istanbul, Ankara, and other major cities around Turkey, a large number of Pakistanis reside and work.

Hundreds of Pakistani nationals travel to the transcontinental country each month for tourism.

Prior to the incident, Turkish authorities detained some Pakistani nationals in protest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan's removal from power.

After Pakistani diplomats intervened in Turkey, they were eventually released.

The kidnapping has been denounced by Pakistanis living in Turkey.

They are concerned that similar instances elsewhere in the world may tarnish Pakistan's image.

