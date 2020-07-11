Tropical Storm Fay to weaken, expected to dissipate on Sunday

Fay weakened to a tropical depression over southeastern New York state early on Saturday and was expected to become a post-tropical low pressure system later in the morning before dissipating on Sunday, the U.S National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The storm prompted the White House to postpone a campaign rally that President Donald Trump had planned to hold in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on Saturday night. The event will take place in "a week or two," the White House said on Friday.

It made landfall on Friday near Atlantic City, New Jersey, with heavy rainfall and gusty winds, according to an earlier bulletin issued by the NHC.

Fay was located about 50 miles (80 km) north of New York City, with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (56 kph), the forecaster said in its 2 a.m. EDT (0600 GMT) advisory.

The center of the storm would move across portions of eastern New York on Saturday morning and then across western New England into southeastern Canada later in the day and night, the NHC said.

"Fay is expected to produce 1 to 3 inches (2.5 - 7.6 cm) of rain with isolated maxima of 4 inches (10 cm) along and near its track from eastern Pennsylvania, northern New Jersey across southeast New York, and portions of New England," the forecaster said.