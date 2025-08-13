/Tropical Storm Erin could become the first Atlantic hurricane of 2025? Here's what forecasters said

Tropical Storm Erin, which formed on Monday (Aug 11), is churning in the tropical Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Africa. It could potentially strengthen into the first hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic season later this week, forecasters have predicted. Federal forecasters confirmed that this storm is currently hovering around 950 miles west of Cape Verde, and it will begin to strengthen beginning late Wednesday, which can become a hurricane by late Thursday.

Meanwhile, in the Pacific Ocean, Hurricane Henriette intensified far away from Hawaii, though the Miami-based National Hurricane Center confirmed that no coastal watches or warnings were in effect for either system.

By Monday afternoon, Erin was located roughly 430 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, with maximum sustained winds near 45 mph, as per the hurricane center. It added that Erin, moving westward at 20 mph, is likely to continue this track for several days.

Hurricane Henriette: A Category 1 Storm

Forecasters also predicted Hurricane Henriette's gradual strengthening over the next several days, adding that subsequently Erin could reach hurricane intensity later this week. However, the hurricane center noted that it is still too soon to predict potential effects, if any, on the northern Leeward Islands.

In the central Pacific, Hurricane Henriette remained a Category 1 storm on Monday with sustained winds of 85 mph and is likely to retain hurricane status for another day or two before weakening. The storm was positioned about 595 miles northwest of Honolulu.

Elsewhere in the Pacific, the remnants of former Tropical Storm Ivo dissipated on Monday about 615 miles west of the southern tip of Mexico's Baja California peninsula. However, forecasters predicted that the remains of Ivo pose no threat to land.