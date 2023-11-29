Triple Murder Case: Indian student faces charge of murdering family members in US

A 23-year-old Indian student was arrested on charges of allegedly killing his grandparents and uncle inside a condominium in New Jersey, said police and US media reports.

The student, identified as Om Brahmbhatt, was accused of shooting Dilipkumar Brahmbhatt (72), Bindu Brahmbhatt (72), and Yashkumar Brahmbhatt (38), said the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office and the South Plainfield Police Department in a statement.

The police officers reached the home located on Coppola Drive off New Durham Road in South Plainfield around 9 am local time on Monday (Nov 27) after a neighbour called them and complained about hearing shots fired at the Traditions condo complex, said the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office, in a press release.

After reaching the site, the police officers discovered three people - two men and a woman - with gunshot wounds.

The police found married couple Dilipkumar and Bindu Brahmbhatt shot to death in the apartment's second floor. Their son Yashkumar Brahmbhatt was discovered with many gunshot wounds. He was rushed to hospital, where he succumbed to injuries.

Student says 'it might be me', when asked about murderer

The student Om was taken into custody and questioned regarding the incident and later charged with three counts of first-degree murder as well as second-degree weapon possession. '

Om, who was from India's Gujarat, lived with the victims and was present at the residence when the police reached the scene. As per NBC New York, Om had just shifted to New Jersey in the last couple of months and was living at the condo.

The Indian student was taken to the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Centre for a pre-trial detention hearing. As per the complaint, the family members were killed using a handgun which was purchased online by Om. Om kept a calm demeanour during a court appearance on Tuesday. Police said he was the one who dialled 911 that morning and when he was asked who killed them, Om said, "It might be me".