'Trigger warning' on Shakespeare's writing? Elite Russell group wants more than 1000 texts withdrawn

In order to shield students from "challenging" literature, universities have added trigger warnings to more than 1,000 titles and begun deleting others from reading lists. Ten universities, including three from the prestigious Russell Group, have either removed or made optional texts in case they hurt undergraduates, according to a study.

Affected texts include August Strindberg's timeless play Miss Julie and Colson Whitehead's 2017 Pulitzer Prize-winning book The Underground Railroad. Trigger warnings have been placed on the writings of authors such as Geoffrey Chaucer, William Shakespeare, Jane Austen, Charlotte Bronte, Charles Dickens, and Agatha Christie.

The Times made over 300 freedom of information requests to all 140 UK institutions inquiring about trigger warnings and text removal owing to content issues.

A reading list for an Essex University course has been "removed permanently" from The Underground Railroad due to its "graphic description of violence and abuse of slavery." However, a spokesperson emphasised that the book was still accessible through the library and will continue to be on future lists.

Additionally, Miss Julie has been "permanently withdrawn" from an undergraduate literature course at the University of Sussex because of its discussion of suicide. This decision was made in response to student complaints about the material's possible "psychological" and "emotional effects."

The investigation found 1,081 instances of trigger warnings on courses around the UK, including Russell Group members Warwick, Exeter, and Glasgow.

Students studying literature from the 18th and early 19th centuries may choose not to read The History of Mary Prince because it involves "racism, slavery and extreme violence," according to the University of Exeter's FOI answer. A spokeswoman said they are "encouraged to contact the convenor to discuss alternatives," but none had done so as of yet.

(with inputs from agencies)