Trade union says new UK PM will face staff walk out on first day

Britain's Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) said on Thursday that staff working at Britain's business and energy department building will begin a strike on the same day as UK's new prime minister is named next week. Cleaners, security guards, reception workers, mail room staff and others at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) will walk out on Sept. 5 and 6 over health, safety and other entitlements

The union said that the action was "a sign of things to come" for the next prime minister. UK's new prime minister is expected to be named on September 5. He or she will formally begin work on September 6.

"Our members all across the civil service are increasingly angry and desperate as the government does nothing to ease the cost-of-living crisis," PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said. The striking staff are on outsourced contracts, not direct government employees.

A new leader will be at the helm of the country at a time of industrial unrest. Union workers are striking across wide range of industries. Surging inflation has fuelled demands for higher pay and better working conditions.

Liz Truss, the frontrunner to replace Boris Johnson as Britain's prime minister, said she would bring in "tough and decisive action" to limit strike action by trade unions if she becomes leader.

The union said the strike was due to the failure of ISS, the firm which employs the outsourced workers, to implement health and safety protocols and "putting PCS members at unacceptable risk".

(With inputs from agencies)

