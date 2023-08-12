Tory ministers slam UK Home Office amid weeks-long barge shutdown due to Legionella bacteria

The presence of Legionella bacteria in the water system has resulted in a potential hiatus for the Bibby Stockholm barge for weeks, media reports said. The 222-bedroom barge hired by UK as part of a £1.6 billion ($1.75 billion) immigration deal, was evacuated amid the presence of potentially deadly bacteria.

“This is deeply troubling, and rapidly turning into a farce that the Home Office can ill afford,” former minister Tim Loughton said adding, “Given the importance of the project, it was important that every risk assessment was performed before the people were put on the barge. Given the delays, there are serious questions as to why they were not done and what comeback there is on the contractors or whoever is responsible for signing it off for habitation.”

Another MP called the incident an “embarrassment” and labeled Home Office “incompetent”. Following the evacuation of migrants from the barge on Friday, they have now been relocated to hotels.

It wasn't until Friday that all 39 migrants were finally relocated from the barge. Prominent Members of Parliament are now raising questions about why this group was permitted before receiving the test outcomes.

Moreover, the UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman is facing increasing pressure. Government ministers have expressed concerns that the contractor in charge, Landry and Kling, was already aware of the presence of legionella bacteria on the Bibby Stockholm before the first group of asylum seekers boarded the ship on Monday at Portland, Dorset.

Surprisingly, despite this knowledge, an additional six migrants were reportedly brought onto the barge the subsequent day. However, the Home Office was only informed about this issue on Wednesday when additional tests were ordered.

Leaked Home Office letter

While no confirmed cases of the disease have been reported among the individuals on the barge, symptoms might take up to 16 days to manifest. An internal Home Office document leaked to The Guardian revealed that asylum seekers would be tested if they exhibited various symptoms, including dry coughs, confusion, and diarrhea.

Immigration challenges

These developments come after Rishi Sunak's "small boats week," which intended to unveil stricter policies to deter asylum seekers from entering the UK. This initiative saw the government retracting plans to relocate migrants to Ascension Island and facing criticism for insensitive comments made by Conservative deputy chair, Lee Anderson.

Moreover, a Home Office drone crashed, and a record number of asylum seekers crossed the Channel in a single day.

Legionella testing was initially conducted on July 25, revealing low-level traces on Monday when the first asylum seekers arrived on the barge.

Public outrage

Local authorities expressed shock at the government's apparent failure to promptly address basic safety checks. Critics, including the shadow immigration minister Stephen Kinnock, condemned the situation, labeling it a "catalogue of catastrophe."

Various activists are demanding answers from the government, with questions raised about the competence of private contractors involved and the overall approach to accommodating asylum seekers.