Tory leader Rishi Sunak wears $595 Prada loafers on a visit to a building site

Tory leader Rishi Sunak might be embroiled in a toe-to-toe battle with his party compatriot Liz Truss for the keys to 10, Downing Street but that has not stopped the former Chancellor from keeping his fashion game on fleek.

Reportedly, Sunak recently visited a building site in Teesside, Northern England where he was spotted wearing $595 Prada suede loafers.

The Conservative party leader was visiting Teesside to gather the support of Mayor Ben Houchen. However, more than the visit, it was Sunak's 'pricey' loafers that grabbed the eyeballs. One of the netizens remarked that Sunak's shoes were more than an individual's weekly wage in Teesside.

Sunak and his expensive 'aristocratic' taste

This is not the first time that Sunak has garnered news headlines for his expensive tastes. In 2020, as the Chancellor of the country, he was spotted using a $220 mug in the traditional pre-Budget photograph.

Similarly, when Sunak decided to run for the Prime Minister's job, a clip from a video documentary went viral on social media platforms where Sunak could be seen talking about his 'aristocratic' friends.

"I have friends who are aristocrats, I have friends who are upper-class, I have friends who are, you know, working-class. Well, not working class" Sunak said in the BBC documentary titled 'Middle Classes- Their Rise & Sprawl'.

He further remarked in the clip, "I mix and match and then I go to see kids from an inner-city state school and tell them to apply to Oxford and talk to them about people like me. And then I shock them at the end of chatting to them for half an hour and tell them I was at Winchester and one of my best friends is from Eton or whatever. And then they're like, 'Oh OK'."

The video had brought a lot of flack for Sunak who was dubbed being as out of touch from reality. Since then, Sunak and his PR team have attempted to change the narrative.

Terming himself as an 'underdog' in the race with Liz Truss, Sunak said, “Be in little question, I’m the underdog,' before adding, “The forces that be need this to be a coronation for the opposite candidate however I believe members desire a selection and they’re ready to hear.”

