Tornadoes roar through Oklahoma, Kansas as Nevada battles blizzard conditions

Several parts of central US are battling severe storm with at least nine tornadoes being reported, following heavy rain and strong wind. Regions from West Coast to the Great Lakes were told to brace for severe weather conditions. Similar weather conditions last week had left thousands of people without any power, with many of them still waiting for power to be restored. The Piper storm had also left many people without power in California.

Tornadoes also ripped through central Oklahoma on Sunday night, injuring a few locals and leaving thousands of people without power. In Norman, the police said at least 12 people were taken to hospitals after suffering injuries in the storms that rolled through and near the city at around 11 pm local time. The National Weather Service said that a total of nine tornadoes were reported in Kansas and Oklahoma.

During the severe weather, more than 175 storms were recorded. The affected areas were hit by wind and hail, with most of the storms being reported in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Winds gust equivalent to that of a Category 3 hurricane were recorded In Memphis, Texas.

Also Read | Tornado Watch issued for parts of Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas amid severe weather

The tornado in Norman Sunday night was at least an EF-2, an initial survey information by the National Weather Service office has confirmed. The path of the tornado will continue to be surveyed “where significant damage is reported to have occurred,” the weather service said. More details about the tornado will be released once the survey is complete.

On Monday afternoon, tornado watches were issued for parts of Ohio, northeastern Kentucky, western West Virginia, eastern Indiana and far northern Kentucky.

Storms in the West

In Nevada, blizzard conditions battered Crystal Bay, on the north shore of Lake Tahoe. Strong wind and icy conditions could be seen at Tahoe-lake-level. The storm is expected to blast through the area from Monday to Wednesday, bringing with it up to 1.8 metres (6 feet) of snow and 160 kilometres per hour (100 mph) wind gusts. Vessels in the Tahoe Lake are in danger of being toppled by huge waves. People have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel for the duration.

A blizzard warning is also in effect for the Sierra Nevada mountains in California, with the area likely to receive between two and six feet of snow.

(With inputs from agencies)





WATCH WION LIVE HERE