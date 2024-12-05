Kyiv

A top Ukrainian official has begun a visit to the United States to build contacts with the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump, who has promised to end Russia's war in Ukraine upon taking office, Ukrainian media cited the country's foreign minister as saying on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Ukraine's presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak was already in the U.S., Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha told reporters in Brussels, news agency Interfax Ukraine reported.

"This contact at the level of the head of the (president's) office is very important for establishing, among other things, relations with representatives of the new administration,” Sybiha was quoted as saying by Interfax Ukraine.

Also read: Taiwan's Lai kicks off visit to US territory Guam

Advertisment

Trump has thus far avoided giving details about his plans to stop the 33-month invasion, but three plans have been put forward by people close to him, and all of them see Kyiv's long-coveted NATO membership prospects taken off the table.

Trump's advisers have also floated proposals that would see large territorial concessions made to Moscow, which occupies one-sixth of Ukraine.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.