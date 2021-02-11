Top ten world news: Trump impeachment trial, awakening in Angola, and more

Trump impeachment trial on Thursday to focus on toll of Capitol riots

Donald Trump's impeachment trial on Thursday will focus on whether the former president of the United States should be convicted of inciting the siege at the US Capitol

Watch: India-China disengagement begins as tanks, combat vehicles move back

A day after China said it was pulling back troops from the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Tanks and infantry combat vehicles of India and China started disengaging from both the banks of Pangong lake as part of the disengagement process between the two countries

Ukraine bans Covid-19 vaccines from 'aggressor' Russia

Ukraine has banned coronavirus vaccines produced by rival Russia despite struggles to launch its vaccination campaign

India-grown 'Koo' to get rid of Chinese connection, app co-founder confirms

The made-in-India Koo app is set to get rid of its Chinese investor as social media users have started raising questions over the app's Beijing connection

Mexico to receive 1 million doses of India-made Covid vaccine

Mexico will receive around a million doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine sent from India in the early hours of Sunday, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday

Same-sex relationships are now legal in Angola

A new penal code in Angola has come into force decriminalising same-sex conduct and prohibiting discrimination based on sexual orientation

UK study finds new 'game changer' drug to fight obesity

A large-scale international trial in the UK has led to the discovery of a 'game changer' drug for improving the health of people with obesity and could even play a major part in helping reduce the impact of diseases such as COVID-19

Dump Russian missile system, US tells Turkey again

Appearing to reject an offer by Turkey to avoid sanctions, the United States renewed its call on Ankara to get rid of an advanced Russian air defense system on Wednesday

China donates 100,000 Covid vaccines to Equatorial Guinea

China has donated 100,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine to the West African state of Equatorial Guinea to help it launch a Covid immunisation campaign

China scores a public relations win after WHO mission to Wuhan

For months, China resisted allowing World Health Organization experts into the country to trace the origins of the global pandemic, concerned that such an inquiry could draw attention to the government's early missteps in handling the outbreak