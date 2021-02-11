Watch: India-China disengagement begins as tanks, combat vehicles move back

A day after China said it was pulling back troops from the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Tanks and infantry combat vehicles of India and China started disengaging from both the banks of Pangong lake as part of the disengagement process between the two countries.

Sources said under the first phase of disengagement, the tanks of India are being moved back towards Nyoma and adjoining areas while the Chinese are taking them back beyond Sirijap and Moldo garrison.

"The movement related to disengagement of tanks and infantry combat vehicles from forward positions to rear locations started last evening itself. The disengagement from the two banks of the Pangong lake is aimed to be completed within seven days," a source said.

Watch: First video of disengagement between Indian & Chinese forces in South of Pangong Lake. pic.twitter.com/XW7fGseto2 — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) February 11, 2021 ×

After the first phase of disengagement is completed, the two sides would start discussing the other friction points including the Patrolling Point-17 and PP-15, they said.

Earlier in the day, India's defence minister Rajnath Singh speaking in Parliament asserted that, "Chinese transgression was answered in an appropriate manner by Indian forces."



In Pics: Why area along Pangong lake became a flashpoint

India's defence minister said disengagement with China has been agreed and both sides will reduce military activity. Rajnath Singh told Parliament that China will move its troops to the east of Finger 8 at the north bank of Pangong Lake and India will move towards Finger 3 to the administrative camp.

"China in April-May 2020 had increased the number of troops at LAC," India's defence minister told India's upper House of Parliament, adding, "our forces have defended LAC bravely."

"We've begun talks over north-south bank of Pangong Lake. Some issues over deployment at LAC are yet to be resolved, both sides have agreed that complete disengagement be done at the earliest," he said.

"Indian soldiers gave a befitting reply on the China border," Rajnath Singh said.

"India has always reiterated to China that bilateral issues can succeed only through efforts by both nations and border issues can only be resolved through dialogue," India's defence minister said, adding,"our security forces have proved that they are ready to face any challenge to protect the sovereignty of the country."

"We will not give one inch of land to anyone," Rajnath Singh said. India's defence minister said that disengagement along the LAC will bring peace.

(With inputs from agencies)